Interstate 75 in Lexington has reopened after firefighters battled grass fires in the area.

Crews blocked northbound lanes of the interstate highway between mile markers 113-115 to battle the fire.

Traffic was relegated to the shoulder until crews were able to finish extinguishing the fire.

This comes as Lexington has gone more than one month without measurable rainfall.