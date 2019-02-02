Crews comb through Kentucky River in search of Savannah Spurlock

Her case continues to captivate central Kentucky. Savannah Spurlock, the Richmond mother of four, was last seen at the beginning of January. Her family isn't giving up hope and neither are search crews.

Saturday, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, from Louisiana, was at Fort Boonesboro State Park in Clark County combing through the Kentucky River.

"We had some issues when we got to the boat landing, there was a lot of mud," Toney Wade, with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, said. "We ran down the river and we didn't come up with anything."

Wade said they didn't have any reason to believe the missing mother was in the Kentucky River, but wanted to mark that spot off their list. He said they know where Spurlock is not, and hope their efforts lead to finding where she is.

"I would like it to be over with," Wade said, explaining he wants the search to be over because that would mean answers for Spurlock's family.

"We don't want to leave a stone unturned," he said. "We're looking everywhere."

Cajun Coast Search and Rescue will resume efforts Sunday afternoon.