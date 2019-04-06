Crews continue search for missing Taylor Co. man

Teams are continuing their search for 87-year-old Tom Curry, reported missing on April 1st.

A post from the Campbellsville/Taylor Co. Fire Dept. Facebook page says that 16 teams are currently out searching for Curry. Crews are looking for him on foot, by UTV, on horseback, and with dogs. Helicopter units are also providing support in the search.

The post asks residents near Smith Ridge to be aware of their surroundings and to report any sightings of Curry, or anything suspicious.

Curry was last seen at his home on April 1, around 4:30 p.m. He is described as 5’8” tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe he may have been wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Emergency management has alerted the public that Curry may be armed, though he is not considered a danger to the public.

Anyone who sees Curry is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

