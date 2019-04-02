Crews continue searching for 87-year-old Taylor County man

Photo: Campbellsville - Taylor Co. Emergency Communications Center
Updated: Tue 5:16 PM, Apr 02, 2019

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Taylor County emergency managers are hoping the public can find a man who was last at home Monday afternoon.

A Golden Alert is out Delmer Thomas Curry, who goes by Tom.

No one has made contact with Curry since he left, but a person reported possibly seeing Curry Tuesday morning. He is described as 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

Emergency managers are letting the public know he may be armed in case they spot him, but he is not considered a danger to the public.

If anyone has information on Curry's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at (270) 465-4351.

 
