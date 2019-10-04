Crews are still battling fires in Daniel Boone National Forest

Crews are battling wildfires in the Daniel Boone National Forest, including in an area of the Red River Gorge.

The warm and dry weather has made a big impact on these fires.

There are currently five active wildfires ranging anywhere from 25 to 500 acres in the Daniel Boone National Forest, according to forest officials.

On Friday, crews got help from Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers students who are trained as firefighters.

For some of the students, it was their first time seeing massive fires up close.

"When the fire got a little too close, I was like I feel it on my face, I don't want to get burnt, but other than that it was cool," said Corps Student Ashley Williams.

The centers provide young people with opportunities to further their education and learn various trades.

The students are spending two weeks in the forest to help battle the fires.

Due to dry conditions, several fires have been burning in the forest for the past few weeks.

As crews continue their efforts, they are reminding people to be careful with all outdoor activities.

"Any spark can start a fire with these extreme drought conditions," said Daniel Boone National Forest Public Information Officer Ludie Bond.

Public information officers say campfires are the source of many wildfires, and campers should fully extinguish campfires before heading out.

There are still more than 100 counties in Kentucky under a burn ban.