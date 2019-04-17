Crews discover possible historic log cabin while demolishing Lincoln Co. home

Demolition of a condemned home in Lincoln County led to an unusual and possibly historic discovery.

Crews were attempting to tear down a home that had been abandoned on KY 78 in Stanford when demolition crews felt some resistance.

They soon discovered that a log cabin was inside the home they were tearing down.

Now archaeologists want to know how old the home is, and if it could be linked to one of the state’s original settlements.

Architect Garlan Vanhook says, “Obviously, the initial thoughts were ‘Have we discovered an original cabin? Or one that would have been timely with Stanford’s growth away from the [Logan’s Fort] location proper?’”

Strangely, it’s possible the people that lived here never knew they were inside a log cabin. On the outside of the cabin, there is some wooden siding, which covered the entire side of the cabin. Inside, there are modern items such as an HVAC unit.

UK archaeologists will be visiting the site Wednesday to learn more about the discovery.

The cabin is only a few hundred yards away from where Logan’s Fort stood, which was one of the original settlements in Kentucky in the late 1700’s.

