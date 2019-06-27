National Guard's assistance crucial in Jessamine County hiker rescue

Rescue workers in Jessamine County called in the U.S. Army National Guard Tuesday to speed up the rescue of a hiker who fell down a 50-foot embankment at the Jessamine Creek Gorge.

Hiker Rescued in Jessamine County (WKYT)

The Jessamine County Fire District says Tuesday's rescue was one of the more complex operations they have taken part in and would have been more difficult without the help of the National Guard.

"We ended up with a difficult situation because of some hard terrain, and it was something that we could have handled, but using the resources that were available through the National Guard we were able to cut that time out," said Major Steve Proffitt of the Jessamine County Fire District.

First responders say the woman was looking for a popular waterfall when she fell into the secluded area. The steep embankment complicated the situation.

"The path down to it was very narrow. I wouldn't even call it a trail. I would call it a goat path," said Staff Sergeant Jeremy Lowe of the National Guard.

The National Guard was able to call in a Blackhawk helicopter to lift the hiker out of the ravine and transport her to a medical facility. Without the help of the National Guard, the fire district says the operation would have lasted 9-12 hours. Instead, the woman was flown to safety in just about half that time.

"It feels fantastic. It feels like I'm giving back in the way I want to," said First Lieutenant Drew Myer, who piloted the Blackhawk used by the National Guard.

The Jessamine County Fire District and the National Guard have been training together since 2014. The fire district has worked to train the guardsmen on swift water, fire training and search and rescue while the guardsmen have been training first responders in hoisting and other flight based training.