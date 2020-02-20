Crews respond to large house fire in Jessamine County

Firefighters responded to the scene of a massive house fire in rural Jessamine County.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Rt 1267 in the Colonial Estates area.

The WKYT newsroom received reports that smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

When crews arrived, flames were coming out of the back and roof of the house.

We're told the wind is making it difficult to get under control and crews are still working to put out the flames and hotspots.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.