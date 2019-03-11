Crews installing signs designating Natcher Parkway as I-165

Crews have begun installing signs that say Interstate 165 along the Natcher Parkway in western Kentucky.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports that means 72 miles of the four-lane highway between Owensboro and Bowling Green is now an interstate, even though upgrades are continuing. Crews started posting signs last week and officials say it will take about two weeks to finish.

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce has been pushing for the designation since December 2004. Chamber President Candance Brake says the interstate will "create boundless economic opportunities and tourism opportunities" for the area.

The organization has argued that out-of-state business and industry doesn't understand how similar parkways are to interstates.

Work continues to bring two interchanges up to federal guidelines.

