Barn destroyed in Mercer County fire

Crews are trying to figure out what started a barn fire in Mercer County early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on New Dixville Road, between Harrodsburg and Perryville.

The National Weather Service first alerted firefighters. Officials there saw a hot spot on their radar and wanted crews to check it out.

At first, they thought the woods were on fire. Once they hiked up the hill, they realized the barn was on fire.

The barn is now destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe.

Fire crews dealt with a lot, including a rural location, slick roads and cold weather.