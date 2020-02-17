Crews making progress on cleanup of Pike County train derailment

Crews in Pike County are making progress cleaning up after a train derailment last week.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says all of the tank cars have been emptied of remaining ethanol and removed from the accident site.

They posted this video of the site. You can see the derailed locomotives are still there:

CSX spent the last 24 hours prepping the area to get those removed.

The derailment happened Thursday. Officials say the train hit a rockslide, went off the tracks and caught fire.

Two people were hurt, but are okay.