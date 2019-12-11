Crews on scene of Pulaski County house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Pulaski County.

It started around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Old Salts Road, north of Somerset.

WKYT has received reports that there may have been someone inside the house when the fire started, but authorities have yet to confirm these reports.

They say any search efforts must wait until the fire is under control and the sun has risen.

Kentucky State Police is one of multiple agencies responding to the fire.

The scene is still active at this point.

WKYT has a crew on scene working to get more information.

This story is developing.