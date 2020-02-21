Crews remove old Scott County Courthouse cupola

The Scott County Courthouse will soon be getting a new cupola.

The cold didn't slow down crews from successfully removing the old clock tower from atop the Scott County Courthouse in Georgetown Friday morning, and it now sits next to the building.

According to the Judge Executives Office, the project to remove the old clock tower was due to the structure starting to lean and some framing was damaged.

On Thursday, crews worked to remove the clock first and then Friday morning was the more intensive part of taking the top off.

Now, crews are working to temporarily seal off the top to protect from the weather.

One crew member said the project brings back memories from when he helped with restorations on 1992.

"It shows me that I'm a lot older than I was and it was a little more complicated this time because it had deteriorated so bad," said Fred Anderson, Spectrum Construction. "It was in better shape when we set it down in 92."

Now, because it is a complete rebuild project, crews that are working on site say it'll take some time before a new cupola goes up to replace it, in

While crews finish sealing the hole where the clock tower once was, the parking lot around the courthouse will remain closed.