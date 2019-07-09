Crews work to save Lexington apartment, pets from fire

A fire that appears to have started in a kitchen led to an apartment complex being evacuated in Lexington on Tuesday.

A fire at an apartment on Lyndhurst Drive in Lexington.

The fire started around 8:40 a.m. on Lyndhurst Place, off Rose Street.

Neighbors said they could smell smoke coming from one of the apartments. A neighbor knocked on the door and said it was hot. When no one came to the door, everyone left the building.

Fire officials said the woman living in the unit where the fire started was in the process of moving.

She wasn't hurt, and firefighters were able to rescue her pets. Crews successfully administered a breathing treatment to one of her dogs, Bella.

Firefighters said they did not anticipate any of the residents being displaced because of the fire.