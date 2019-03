Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lexington.

Firefighters were dispatched to Ward Drive at 8:20 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire started in a room in the front of the home, and it caused a moderate amount of smoke damage. The home is a duplex, but the other side was unoccupied.

The family is being forced to relocate as a result of the fire.