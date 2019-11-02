Crews respond to house fire in Lexington on East Loudon Avenue

A large firefighter presence is on the scene after a house fire along East Loudon Avenue in Lexington

Firefighters were called out to the home around 4:50 a.m.

Crews believe the fire started on the home’s second floor and spread into the attic.

No one living at the home, which has been divided into apartments, was injured in the fire.

Firefighters say the home took a significant amount of damage from fire and smoke, along with water damage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

East Loudon, between Maple and Bryan Avenues, is expected to be closed for the next few hours as firefighters monitor the home for hotspots.

