Crews respond to possible explosive device at Bluegrass Station

A heavy emergency presence is at Bluegrass Station in Lexington as crews respond to a possible explosive device.

Crews evacuated part of the facility as a result. The site is near the Fayette-Bourbon County line.

Bluegrass Station is a state-owned campus on Briar Hill Road which is home to government and private industry tenants, including Lockheed Martin. The defense company says it employs thousands at the military industrial park.

The site is a former Army post before it was purchased by the state in 2008.

This is a developing story. WKYT is at the scene, and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.