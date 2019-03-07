UPDATE | Woman allegedly mistakes husband as intruder in deadly shooting

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 3/7/19 @ 8 a.m.
Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Cabell County.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the victim is David Elder.
Zerkle says Elder's wife allegedly heard someone in the house around 4 a.m. Thursday, and shot at the person who turned out to be her husband.
It happened at a home on Wentz Hollow Road.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Zerkle says there have been domestic issues in the past with them.
ORIGINAL STORY 3/7/19
The Cabell County Sheriff and EMS crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting early Thursday morning.
Dispatchers tell us it happened on Wentz Hollow Rd around 4:20 a.m.
There are no known injuries at this time.
