UPDATE | Woman allegedly mistakes husband as intruder in deadly shooting

UPDATE 3/7/19 @ 8 a.m.

Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Cabell County.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the victim is David Elder.

Zerkle says Elder's wife allegedly heard someone in the house around 4 a.m. Thursday, and shot at the person who turned out to be her husband.

It happened at a home on Wentz Hollow Road.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Zerkle says there have been domestic issues in the past with them.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/7/19

The Cabell County Sheriff and EMS crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers tell us it happened on Wentz Hollow Rd around 4:20 a.m.

There are no known injuries at this time.

