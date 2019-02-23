Crews responding to crash on eastbound Interstate 64

Emergency units are responding to a crash on eastbound Interstate 64 after a vehicle flipped near the off-ramp.

The crash occurred near mile marker 87, by the Bluegrass Station exit.

Police say a passing driver phoned the wreck in at about 1:30 p.m..

Two adults and a juvenile were involved in the crash. All three were taken to the hospital. One of the adults has life-threatening injuries. The condition of the second adult has not been confirmed.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating the scene.

WKYT has a crew on the scene, and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.