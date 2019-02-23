Crews responding to crash on eastbound Interstate 64

Photo: WKYT/Lauren Minor
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 2:52 PM, Feb 23, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency units are responding to a crash on eastbound Interstate 64 after a vehicle flipped near the off-ramp.

The crash occurred near mile marker 87, by the Bluegrass Station exit.
Police say a passing driver phoned the wreck in at about 1:30 p.m..

Two adults and a juvenile were involved in the crash. All three were taken to the hospital. One of the adults has life-threatening injuries. The condition of the second adult has not been confirmed.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating the scene.

WKYT has a crew on the scene, and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus