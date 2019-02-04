House fire shuts down Liberty Road near city's school bus garage

An early morning house fire shut down a busy road in Lexington.

The fire started around 2:40 a.m. Monday on Woodward Lane, off Liberty Road.

Liberty Road was shut down between Stonewood Lane and Grafton Mill Lane.

Firefighters said when they got to the home, flames were shooting out of the roof.

The couple who lives in the home wasn't there when the fire started. They told investigators they were in the process of remodeling the home. It's not clear if that was the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting enough water to the scene of the fire. At one point, crews ran out of water.

"The distance between the fire hydrants over here is a little bit longer than they are, more in the New Circle Road. That spacing is what gives us the issues with that," said Battalion Chief Marc Bramlage, with the Lexington Fire Department.

"Each truck only carries 1,000 feet of supply line so we've had to multiply, put together multiple trucks to get our total amount of supply line from the north side of Liberty Road to the south side of Liberty Road and then another thousand plus feet up Woodward Court."

