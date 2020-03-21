Crews searching for Leslie County person swept away in water

The Leslie County sheriff says crews are searching for a person swept away by a body of water near Lower McIntosh Road in Hyden.

According to sister-station WYMT, a vehicle crashed into Cutshin Creek around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Three people were inside the vehicle. Two were able to escape, but the third was swept away.

Of the two who escaped, deputies say one is in jail, and the other remains at the scene. Charges have not been released at this time.

WKYT is continuing to monitor this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.

