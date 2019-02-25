Crews searching for Perry Co. man who may have fallen into Kentucky River

A missing person investigation is underway in Perry County.

Daniel "Tin Can" Napier (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

According to Kentucky State Police, a motorist reported seeing a bicycle near a river bank off of HWY 550 close to Hominy Mill Road and the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

The caller reportedly told investigators he believed the bike belonged to Danny “Tin Can” Napier, and personal items found near the bike further caused investigators to believe Napier to be missing.

Now, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers are searching the North Fork for Napier, who is described as being 5’10” tall, and weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair, and a long beard.

Napier was last seen by family members early Saturday morning at his home.

Anyone who sees Napier, or has information on his whereabouts, to contact them at (606) 435-6069.

