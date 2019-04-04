Crews searching for three lost hikers in the Red River Gorge

Search and rescue teams are trying to reach three hikers lost in the Red River Gorge.

The Powell County Search and Rescue team posted about their efforts on Facebook around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Mike Sparks, assistant director of Powell County EMS, says teams have pinged the groups' cell phone and have narrowed down their location to the Fletcher Ridge area.

The group, ages 15, 18, and 20, started their hike on the Osborne Trail Wednesday afternoon, Sparks said.

Sparks told WKYT the hikers may be 100 feet down a cliff. At 5 a.m., Sparks said searchers were waiting for a rope team to rappel down to look for the hikers. If the search team went around the cliff, it would take several hours to get to the group.

The three hikers are cold and wet, but they are not thought to be injured.

