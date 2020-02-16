Crews take on tough task of cleaning Pike Co. train derailment site

Crews at the site of a CSX train derailment in Pike County worked to clean up the damage Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet posted photographs of workers securing rail cars and removing ethanol from tanker cars.

The cleanup is expected to be completed by Sunday afternoon.

Once their contents are completely emptied, the rail cars and locomotives will be removed from the site.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, surface water sampling and intake sampling at water treatment plants continue to have good results.

Those samples are being taken once every four hours to monitor any impacts caused by work at the crash site.

