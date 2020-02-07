Crews treat Lexington roads after snow

The City of Lexington had crews out clearing roads in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 7.

Crews treated roads and bridges with salt and will be out throughout the day treating trouble spots as necessary. The city reports major roadways such as Richmond Road, Main Street and Vine Street are in good condition. However, some side and neighborhood streets may be slick.

The Lexington Police Department responded to two injury crashes (one of which was fatal) and one non-injury crash.

The city reminds everyone to be careful on their commutes.

The city's Emergency Winter Weather Plan remains in effect through Saturday, Feb. 8. To report someone in need, contact the Compassionate Caravan at (859) 255-0301. You may also contact Lexington’s Street Outreach Team at (859) 533-1926. Anyone needing assistance can dial 211, text their zip code to 898211.