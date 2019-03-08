Crews treating wintry roads in Lexington

Lexington road crews have been out since 5 a.m. today, March 8 treating snowy roads.

They said all the main roads have been treated. Crews are now focusing on neighborhood connector streets.

According to the Lexington Mayor's Office, EMS responded to one six crashes since midnight. They also had to help people on the roads five times.

Officials are asking commuters to keep a close eye on bridges, overpasses, hills and busy sports while on the roads.

