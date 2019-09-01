Crews urge caution at Red River Gorge during Labor Day

Wolfe County Search and Rescue is warning the public to come prepared and hike safely at Red River Gorge this Labor Day.

Yesterday, crews were called to three separate rescues in a matter of hours, including one where a climber fell more than 50 feet.

Steven Frederick is a rock climber from Illinois. He encourages everyone to get outside, but always be aware of the surroundings.

"Make sure the rope is well kept, making sure all your quick draws and other gear is good and there's no cuts in the rope or anything like that," he said.

He advises beginners to bring a partner to hike with, pack snacks and plenty of water, read all of the signs and leave the wildlife alone.

"We actually just came across four baby rattlesnakes and a wasp digging a hole," Frederick said.