Crews work to repair Lexington water main break

Kentucky American Water crews have been working for hours to turn the water back on and clean up the area after a water main break near Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.

Photo: WKYT/Caitlin Centner

The break occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of McDonald Street and Hiltonia Park. Crews say the hospital was not impacted.

Workers say aging infrastructure and cold temperatures were major contributing factors to the break. Representatives from Kentucky American Water say they’ve seen a handful of water main breaks in the last week, but nothing compared to this time last year.

According to the water company, there were somewhere between 50 and 60 water main breaks in January alone last year. The company says, however, there’s a possibility more calls will come in as temperatures move above freezing.

“Typically, if we do have a small leak it can freeze to where we don’t see it until it thaws out and then we’ll start to see some water running,” says David Treece, with Kentucky American Water. “We’ll address those as they come up.”

While residents can’t do anything to help avoid a water main break, Kentucky American Water does have some advice to keep water pipes at home from freezing.

“Obviously, insulate your crawl spaces. If you feel that you have some vulnerabilities then you may want to leave a tap run just a little bit to let the water flow so that way it won’t freeze up on you, but really insulation and be prepared for the cold weather is to keep that from happening,” says Treece.

Kentucky American Water says last year it put 25 million dollars into aged infrastructure.

