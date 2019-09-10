Critter Sitters brings the Yellow Dog Project to Lexington

The Yellow Dog Project is a global movement aimed at bridging the gap between dog owners and the rest of the community. Critter Sitters of Lexington recently announced that it was bringing the Yellow Dog Project to the city.

"Everyone has been really welcoming of the program so far. Dog owners are really excited about it just because it is dog knowledge getting out there," Emily Lunsford, the Marketing Manager of Critter Sitters said. "The general public doesn't have a lot of knowledge about dog behaviorism if they don't have a dog, so dog owners are really welcoming of it."

So many people can benefit from the Yellow Dog Project. The yellow ribbon is a helpful form of communication. The point of the project is to inform people that a dog might not be approachable, or to ask before approaching.

"Dog walkers obviously love it because it kind of eliminates an issue for them," Lunsford said. "They know what kind of dogs to veer away from and what dogs might be friendly enough to introduce their dog to."

Lunsford uses the Yellow Dog Project herself. One of her dogs has partial eye sight. The other is afraid of strangers. The yellow ribbons on her dogs' leashes let people know to give them some extra space, or to approach the dogs slowly.

If you see a dog with a yellow ribbon on its leash, make sure to ask the owner before approaching it.

