Crossroads Church hosts annual Thanksgiving food drive

Crossroads Church in Lexington held its annual food drive on Sunday.

People took pit stops to drop off food before heading into church. Each box is filled with a complete thanksgiving meal that feeds 10 people. The church handed out boxes and food lists a few weeks ago. Those boxes are now coming back full of food.

It's something Crossroads Church has been doing for 24 years now. This year they're collecting more than 100,000 boxes across all campuses in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Central Kentucky.

"One of the benefits of being part of a larger church is that we get to make an impact so being able to serve that many meals to that many families is a great opportunity that we have," Pastor Bryan Carter explains.

The food drive shows just how giving this community is as some donate food and others donate their time, like Briggs Cochran and his grandson, Breck Tatum.

"It's just an opportunity to serve and give back," Cochran says proudly. "It’s just the outpouring. There’s just a ton of people.”

Tatum agrees. "It’s nice that the community is doing this,” he says.

They say it's about making sure everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving because they all have a place at His table.

"So it's just important to us that all our friends and neighbors, and coworkers, and family members have food on Thanksgiving," Carter says.

The donated meals have already been pre-assigned to families in need. The boxes will go to different ministries across Kentucky and Ohio.