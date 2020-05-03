Crossroads Kids Club volunteers hold reverse parade for their kids

Smiling faces and homemade signs galore was the scene at Crossroads church in Lexington today. The church community came out to rally around the children involved in the Kids Club.

"We are trying to figure out different ways to engage our community, and specifically we are a church that puts a lot of investment and resources into our kids," Bryan Carter, Community Pastor at Crossroads Lexington, said. "We have what we call our Kids Club, that's for anybody fifth grade and below, and so we decided to do kind of a reverse parade for them today."

Kids Club volunteers lined the parking lot, a safe distance from one another, and cheered as the Kids Club families drove past.

"Right now we are in a place where a lot of people are isolated. A lot of people don't have interactions with people like even these Zoom calls, so we just want to give an opportunity for our kids to get out and do something fun," Carter said. "We really value our kids and love seeing them come each week during normal times."

While the church cannot assemble as usual, Pastor Carter is making it his mission that the kids know the church family is still always there for them at a safe social distance.

"The church is not closed. The church is a building but we are still open, we are still doing things, still impacting lives," Carter said. "It's a way to engage the kids and let them know we have not forgotten about them during this pandemic."

That love was so evident today.

You can find a plethora of Kids Club resources by clicking on this link.