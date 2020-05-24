Crowds flock to Lake Cumberland on Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is bringing more people than expected to Lake Cumberland.

Workers with Somerset Tourism said they saw an increase in pontoon and house boat rentals Saturday. Leading them to believe many who are visiting the lake are using that as a lodging option instead of using a hotel.

"The chances of us coming were actually pretty low because of all the people but we just wanted to have a good time with family and relax and I think it was a good choice," said Louisville native George Wilson.

Wilson and his family are staying close together and far from others because of COVID-19.

"I feel safe. I feel like a lot of people are keeping their distance. No one's that close to each other really."

Other locals like Dylan Duncan said he would not be spending the weekend on his fishing boat. Duncan lives less then a mile from Lee's Ford Marina and said he is not taking the risk of catching the virus.

"I came home from my lunch break I think yesterday and I just stopped to get the mail and there were cars parked all the way up at the liquor store and I was like, 'It's going to be a long weekend'," Duncan said.

Tourism workers think Sunday stayed so busy at the marina because so many people are able to make day trips from across the state.