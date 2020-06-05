Crowds gather for eighth night of protesting in Lexington

For the eighth consecutive night, protesters gather in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the police department and one protester spoke into a megaphone about the accountability changed they want to be made to the officers' collective bargaining agreement.

Protesters took a knee at Lexington Transit Center for a moment of silence in remembrance of Breonna Taylor.

