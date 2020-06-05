Crowds gather for eighth night of protesting in Lexington

For the eighth consecutive night, protesters gather in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices. (WKYT)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the eighth consecutive night, protesters gather in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the police department and one protester spoke into a megaphone about the accountability changed they want to be made to the officers' collective bargaining agreement.

Protesters took a knee at Lexington Transit Center for a moment of silence in remembrance of Breonna Taylor.

 