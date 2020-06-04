Crowds gather for seventh night of protesting in Lexington

For the seventh consecutive night, protesters gather in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

Night No. 7 of protests underway in downtown Lexington. Coverage throughout the evening on @WKYT and our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/A2azV7GfL8 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 5, 2020

Police are not in riot gear tonight. Protest organizers say police are trying, and they are telling folks to talk to the officers.

"They're human just like we are," said one of the organizers.

Barricade has been put up outside police headquarters in downtown Lexington.



Officers are just wearing soft uniforms tonight. How the crowd reacts will determine if they change into riot gear. pic.twitter.com/A8Y76V3i42 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 5, 2020

Chanting as they march down Main Street. pic.twitter.com/b5ooxLGXBf — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 5, 2020

