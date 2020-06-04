Crowds gather for seventh night of protesting in Lexington

For the seventh consecutive night, protesters gather in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices. (WKYT)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 8:40 PM, Jun 04, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the seventh consecutive night, protesters gather in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

Police are not in riot gear tonight. Protest organizers say police are trying, and they are telling folks to talk to the officers.

"They're human just like we are," said one of the organizers.

This story will be updated.

 