Crowds gather for sixth night of protesting in Lexington

For the sixth consecutive night, protesters gathered in Lexington calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

A large crowd gathered for Wednesday's protest, which started at the courthouse. People held signs, pledged to stay together and prayed.

Lexington's protests have been very peaceful so far, and organizers say they will continue to protest at 8 p.m. each night until their demands are met.

Here’s a link with the document to their demands. https://t.co/pOCU0Bal0i — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 4, 2020

Organizers are urging folks to request their absentee ballots so their voices can be heard and they can make change. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 4, 2020

People marched downtown as they chanted "no justice, no peace" and "no lives matter 'til black lives matter."

Protesters demonstrating against police violence march down Lexington’s Main Street. pic.twitter.com/OfuCMhyRoG — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) June 4, 2020

“I was a victim of police brutality back in ‘09 and I feel like this is the time for us to take a stand together and let it be known that this is not tolerated," said protester Carmalla Robinson. "We are not animals. We deserve equal rights as everybody else and we just can’t stand for it anymore.”