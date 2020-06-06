Crowds meet for 9th night of protests in downtown Lexington

Crowds meet in downtown Lexington for the 9th night of peaceful protests. (WKYT)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the 9th consecutive night, crowds are meeting in downtown Lexington to peacefully protest, calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

Before they marched, folks gathered for a peaceful prayer rally.

