Crowds meet for 9th night of protests in downtown Lexington

For the 9th consecutive night, crowds are meeting in downtown Lexington to peacefully protest, calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

Before they marched, folks gathered for a peaceful prayer rally.

Heading into night #9 of protests....hours before they march, people have gathered for a peaceful prayer rally. One woman invited police officers to come be a part of the crowd, another thanked them for their support. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Apl5jSGc1F — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 6, 2020

