Cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus docks in N.J.

BAYONNE, N.J. (WABC/CNN) - A Royal Caribbean ship with a dozen quarantined passengers has docked in a city just south of New York.

A Royal Caribbean ship with 12 quarantined Chinese nationals has docked in Bayonne, N.J. (Source: WABC/CNN)

The Anthem of the Seas docked Friday morning amid concern that there are 12 Chinese nationals aboard who may have the coronavirus.

They started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship while it was cruising in the Caribbean.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will test the quarantined passengers.

An official with the CDC said other passengers will be also be "assessed."

"We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus," said Royal Caribbean in a statement.

New passengers are expected to board the Anthem of the Seas later Friday.

The cruise line tweeted it would "be conducting enhanced sanitation in the cruise terminal and onboard."

Another cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, has been quarantined, with more than 60 people on board diagnosed with the new virus. CNN reported 11 Americans were among the sick on the ship.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.