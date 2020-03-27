Cruise stocks sink after missing out on economic-relief bill

Congress has left cruise lines high and dry when it comes to emergency relief from the new virus outbreak.

That sent shares of major cruise companies including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line plummeting Friday.

The economic-rescue package signed by President Donald Trump says companies getting loans or loan guarantees must be “organized” in the U.S. under American laws and have a majority of their employees based in the U.S.

That knocks out Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, all of whom are chartered overseas.

Cruise lines have canceled many sailings and seen bookings drop since the outbreak started.