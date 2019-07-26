Cruiser totaled, one injured in Lexington crash

One person was injured in a crash involving a Lexington police cruiser. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at Citation Boulevard and Leestown Road.

Police said an officer was on Citation Boulevard and had a green light to cross Leestown Road.

A silver Impala going the opposite direction on Citation attempted to turn onto outbound Leestown Road and turned into the path of the officer, according to police.

The driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

Police said the cruiser was likely totaled.

