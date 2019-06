Culinary trail back for second year at Kentucky State Parks

Kentucky State Parks say its successful culinary trail is back for a second year.

A Kentucky Department of Tourism statement says the trail is being offered at nine parks across the state, each of which is offering a signature meal representing the region where it's located. The trail opened for the first time last spring.

Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said the Kentucky State Parks Culinary Trail is a fun way for people to experience local dishes around the state.

State parks that offer the signature meals include Pennyrile Forest, Rough River Dam, Natural Bridge, Barren River Lake, Jenny Wiley, Pine Mountain, Blue Licks Battlefield, Lake Cumberland and Kentucky Dam Village.

The meals are available through Oct. 31.

