‘Curly’ Neal of Harlem Globetrotters dies at 77

Former Harlem Globetrotter Fred “Curly” Neal died Thursday at his Texas home. He was 77. “We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” said Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”

Fred “Curly” Neal – the Harlem Globetrotters icon known worldwide for his trademark shaved head and charismatic smile – passed away this morning in his home outside of Houston at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/JdZa6zTvZU — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020

Neal played for the Globetrotters between 1963 and 1985, introducing the sport of basketball to millions of people around the world for the first time.

“It was Curly’s magical ball-handling, shooting, charismatic smile and iconic bald head, in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries, that made them start to play and fall in love with the game,” the official Twitter account of the Globetrotters said.

