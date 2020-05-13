Current Miss Kentucky's reign being extended due to pandemic

So many events have been cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19 over the last two months.

This summer 45 young women should have been vying for the title of Miss Kentucky, but the competition has been postponed until next summer.

While it is bittersweet to the reigning Miss Kentucky Alex Francke, this also means another year of serving the state she loves and giving back.

Like the rest of us current Miss Kentucky Alex Francke spends her days being healthy at home.

It's very different now compared to life before COVID-19 where she was booked with appearances, school visits and promoting the Kentucky Proud brand.

Despite the cancellations on her calendar she is still keeping busy.

"So I started a YouTube series called Miss Kentucky Proud, kind of a play on Miss Kentucky and Kentucky Proud which is who I am the spokesperson for to provide agricultural education videos for kids," said Alex Francke.

Her videos focus on fresh food, buying local and promoting the state she loves.

Francke is committed to being a positive light during these uncertain times for her fellow Kentuckians.

"We can keep doing things to serve our community, we can do things to educate and make ourselves better and invest in ourselves and other people," said Francke.

This summer Francke was set to hand over her crown to a new Miss Kentucky.

"I was going to pass on the reigns and it was going to be so bittersweet, but I was excited for the next chapter," said Francke.

Turns out that next chapter is really just a continuation for Francke.

Her reign is being extended after the Miss America Organization postponed its competition until next year.

"It is such an honor that I get to continue serving the state and loving people and just being a champion for the state in this time, but my heart is really breaking for the girls that are going to have to wait until next summer to compete" said Francke.

Statement from the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization:

Following the Miss America Organization's decision to delay all competitions until 2021, the Miss Kentucky and Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen Competition has been postponed until summer 2021 for the health & safety of our candidates, volunteers, and fans.

Alex and Landry will continue to serve in their roles until crowning their successors, and are very grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the state and people they love most!

Our current local titleholders will be given the option to compete with their current titles in the summer of 2021, and we know they will continue to shine and grow, coming back better than ever at Miss Kentucky & MKYOTeen 2021!

These are uncharted waters for sure but our main priority is taking care of our community and doing our part to help our state and world overcome this tragic pandemic. Thank you for your continued support of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization.

