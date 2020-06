After the death of George Floyd on May 25 and Breonna Taylor in March, protests have erupted across the United States, rocking cities like Minneapolis and Louisville. Protests began in Lexington on May 29 and have continued each and every night this week. Over the last week and a half, current and former Kentucky Wildcats have issued statements on social media in response to recent protests.

We, the Big Blue Nation, must come together as one community and demand a new standard.



We must do our part to establish equality, so we can make progress toward unity.



A statement from UK Athletics: pic.twitter.com/aUbUERncbw — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 2, 2020

All we want is peace and justice. Go out there spread awareness and Love please do. There is only one race and it is the beautiful human race so let’s be united through our fight against racism #BlackLivesMatter #CantStaySlient ✊��✊��✊��✊�� — Olivier Sarr (@sarr_olivier) June 2, 2020

My people back home who are protesting, do so with pride! But NEVER lose sight of the cause. Be safe, be safe Boston, I love you all ✊�� — Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) May 31, 2020

It breaks my heart to see the continual inhumane treatment of my beautiful people, but what gives me hope is knowing that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are powerful. Our voices will be heard and we’ll keep fighting for better days!!✊��❤️ — Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) May 31, 2020

My dad grew up here. He has childhood memories at the gas station across the street. Now my memories of this place will live forever too. George Floyd, you will not be forgotten. Your legacy is already demanding radical change. pic.twitter.com/O1awsJ9yLr — Reid Travis (@2ReidTravis2) May 31, 2020

As so many of us have seen and felt, I deeply hurt for the injustice we have in our country. We must find a way to treat each other the way we want to be treated, with unity and respect. As a nation, we must overcome it. And we must begin now. �� — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 30, 2020

I’m very proud to see my white brothers and sisters along with Latino and Asian protesting but I pray we do it in peace. God bless America and I pray justice prevails. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) May 30, 2020

One day there will be justice for all my beautiful black brothers and sisters �������������� pic.twitter.com/5eoOo4OMvM — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) June 1, 2020