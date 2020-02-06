Custodians scrubbing down classrooms after sickness closes Fayette Co. Public Schools

Dozens of school districts are out today – and not necessarily because of the weather.

Many school closures are due to illness, including Fayette County Schools, which has canceled classes for the rest of the week.

At Garrett Morgan Elementary School three custodians are using disinfectant and Clorox wipes targeting all exposed surfaces.

It’s something that custodians are doing at all Lexington schools after the Fayette County Public Schools announced they were canceling classes.

School officials say they’ve been monitoring absences all week, and found that some schools had more than 1 in 4 students out sick. They also say many teachers and staff were out due to illness, making it difficult to cover classes.

Pharmacist Clarence Sullivan, with the Pharmacy Shoppe, believes the closings are a good idea.

"It gives everybody a chance to stay away from each other,” she says. “Keep the spread of the germs away, it could be bacteria or viruses, more than likely its viruses."

Custodians will continue cleaning today and Friday.

Teachers and students will return on Monday.

