Customers pack into Lexington restaurant before dine-in suspension

There's no more in-person dining in the state-- meaning you can only order carry-out or delivery. Some restaurants were able to make the switch, but others are closing their doors.

Bourbon n' Toulouse in Lexington closed its doors to customers on Monday, being one of the latest restaurants to do so. WKYT's Krista Frost was there around lunchtime when a crowd of people were there getting their last taste of eating out.

"We were like, 'oh hurry before everything closes down at 5 o'clock," said Stacey Ray, a customer at Bourbon n' Toulouse.

That's exactly what Ray and her family did when they heard the news that all restaurants and bars in Kentucky were to close their dining room doors.

"They came to visit and it's like, well, we can't go any place we went for coffee and I said 'oh you can't stay here,'" Ray said.

Once they saw Bourbon n' Toulouse was one of the only local places still serving customers, they ran to the door. And once you walk in, you see the measures they're taking.

"Every few minutes we go around and spray sanitize the entire place. Door handles, table tops, sinks in the bathrooms," said Will Pierett, co-owner of Bourbon n' Toulouse.

Kevin Heathcoat, co-owner of the restaurant, says they're only sitting customers at every other table for social distancing reasons. But they're winding down and getting ready for changes.

"We feel that carry-out and delivery and curbside service and drive-thrus are the way to go," Heathcoat said.

And now its the only way to go. They're just one of several local places doing curbside orders. All you have to do is call ahead.