Cuts are coming: Can Pelosi and McConnell make a deal?

By ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell are coming together to see if a deal can be made to stop billions of dollars in government spending cuts.

Failure to reach an agreement would usher in cuts to the Pentagon and domestic programs of $125 billion next year. That's a 10 percent drop from current levels.

McConnell and Pelosi have been players in numerous bipartisan budget pacts before, and their mutual support is an essential ingredient if any deal is to succeed.

But President Donald Trump isn't a fan of the effort, and forces inside Trump's White House appear opposed as well.

McConnell insists he and Pelosi can deliver, as they have in the past.

