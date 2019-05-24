Cyclists, police gear up annual bike ride through Central Kentucky

Hundreds, if not thousands, of cyclists are gearing up for the 42nd annual Horsey Hundred.

Cyclists taking part in the annual Horsey Hundred.

The 100-mile bike ride starts in Georgetown and will take cyclists on a challenging, but scenic, tour through central Kentucky with notable stops in Frankfort and Versailles.

City officials are taking the necessary precautions to make sure everyone is safe through all legs of the journey.

In 2015, Lexington attorney Mark Hinkle was hit and killed by a drunk driver while participating in the Horsey Hundred. Odilon Paz-Salvador was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Horsey Hundred begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

