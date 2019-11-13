Police search for suspect following chase through two Kentucky counties

The search is on for the driver police say led them on a high speed chase in Harrison County.

Cynthiana Police say Darryl Baker got away.

He is accused of shoplifting from Walmart and taking police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Walmart employees say Baker walked out of the store without paying for a full cart of items.

When officers showed up, Baker took off. Police chased him all the way to Bourbon County.

They say his car went around a curve, he lost control and then crashed on Redmon Road. Then, he got out and started running.

Police used thermal cameras, a drone and had help from Georgetown Police and state troopers. Still, they couldn't find him.

A passenger, Maria Quiroz, was also in the car. She told officers she had been kidnapped, but was lying.

She was arrested for shoplifting.

Officers say they found an arrest citation in the car for Baker. It listed a detailed a previous trespassing crime.