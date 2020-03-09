Cynthiana Walmart customers not worried after worker confirmed to have COVID-19

Two of Kentucky's coronavirus cases are in Harrison County.

Last week, the first coronavirus case in the state was linked to one of the workers at the Cythiana Walmart. (WKYT)

Governor Beshear said the cases are related, however, he did not say how.

He did say one of the patients worked at Walmart.

Being extra cautious and extra careful is really all anyone in Cynthiana can do right now, but the nerves that you can feel in this town or not stopping people from completing their day-to-day activities

"I really didn't worry about it or think anything about it cause I figured they're going to sanitize anyway," said John Wagers, Walmart customer.

On Monday morning, there weren't many shoppers, but other customers tell us that's usual for this time of day.

Some of them stocking up on the usual groceries, some stocking up on sanitary items and others shopping for those with underlying health conditions and shouldn't be out.

But most of the customers aren't worried about shopping here.

In fact, one of them told us the cashiers are wiping down after every customer.

Wagers says it's the basics that count and he's just not worried.

"We're pretty well sanitary anyways," Wagers said. "When it comes right down to it we were always kind of nervous about germs and stuff she's a clean freak anyways, my wife is."