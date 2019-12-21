Cynthiana community rallies behind Marine vet in need

The Cynthiana community is bringing the spirit of the holidays to life by donating to helping one of their own.

Weeks ago a long-time friend of Mayor James Smith reached out to him telling the story of her neighbor, Veteran Private First Class Bullock. The neighbor said Bullock recently beat breast cancer, had undergone two surgeries and was needing to go to the VA hospital in Lexington often.

Bullock was in need of a new vehicle and went to Georgetown to purchase one. Mayor Smith told WKYT the one she ended up with was a “lemon” and the engine failed within days.

“That cost her probably about $1,000,” Mayor Smith said.

That’s when her neighbor and Mayor Smith put their heads together to launch a fundraiser on Facebook. Asking people in their community to help them get $1,500 to help with Bullock’s car troubles.

“It got approved at 5 a.m. on Friday morning, by 9 a.m. we had hit my goal and within 12 hours we had hit $4,000,” Smith said.

He told WKYT people living in and around Cynthiana knew the need and never hesitated to chip in anything from $5 to $500.

Now with the goal more than met at $4,500, Mayor Smith said the plan is to not only have the car fixed, but get new tires and pay off the car payments and any other bills they can.

Smith turned in the total amount raised from the fundraiser on Friday. He said the check should be in five days after he turned in that tally, which happens to fall on Christmas.

